Aaron Nola will take the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies (63-52) on Thursday, August 10 versus the Washington Nationals (50-65), who will counter with Patrick Corbin. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under has been set for this game.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (9-8, 4.58 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (7-11, 5.10 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 43, or 58.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Phillies have a record of 5-2 (71.4%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Nationals have won in 44, or 42.7%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 3-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

