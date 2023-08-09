On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 129 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .491.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 75.2% of his games this year (85 of 113), with multiple hits 36 times (31.9%).

In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (39.8%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (15.0%).

He has scored in 62 of 113 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .310 AVG .265 .345 OBP .320 .523 SLG .462 27 XBH 23 9 HR 11 35 RBI 32 49/10 K/BB 78/17 11 SB 4

