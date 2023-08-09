Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 129 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .491.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 75.2% of his games this year (85 of 113), with multiple hits 36 times (31.9%).
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (39.8%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (15.0%).
- He has scored in 62 of 113 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.310
|AVG
|.265
|.345
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.462
|27
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|11
|35
|RBI
|32
|49/10
|K/BB
|78/17
|11
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
