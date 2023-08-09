The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .246 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Vargas has had a hit in 25 of 44 games this season (56.8%), including multiple hits seven times (15.9%).

He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has had an RBI in 11 games this season (25.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 30 .256 AVG .242 .275 OBP .287 .436 SLG .358 3 XBH 8 2 HR 1 5 RBI 13 4/1 K/BB 5/6 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings