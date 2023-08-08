Tuesday's contest that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) against the Washington Nationals (49-63) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Phillies. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on August 8.

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.72 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

The Nationals have come away with 43 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 13 of 28 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (487 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.

