Mystics vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Washington Mystics (13-14) will visit the Phoenix Mercury (7-20) after dropping seven road games in a row. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Mercury matchup in this article.
Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mercury Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mercury (-2.5)
|158
|-135
|+114
|BetMGM
|Mercury (-2.5)
|158.5
|-140
|+115
|PointsBet
|Mercury (-2.5)
|157.5
|-145
|+110
|Tipico
|Mercury (-2.5)
|157.5
|-140
|+110
Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Mercury are 9-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Mystics have put together a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Phoenix has been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Washington is 4-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Mercury games have hit the over 11 out of 26 times this season.
- So far this season, 10 out of the Mystics' 26 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
