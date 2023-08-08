Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .246 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 55 of 92 games this year (59.8%), including 24 multi-hit games (26.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has an RBI in 31 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 29.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .241 AVG .250 .279 OBP .317 .333 SLG .431 11 XBH 16 2 HR 9 15 RBI 26 21/6 K/BB 15/17 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings