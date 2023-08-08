On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .279.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is 97th in slugging.

In 71.2% of his 104 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

In eight games this year, he has homered (7.7%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

Meneses has driven in a run in 38 games this year (36.5%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 49 .294 AVG .263 .333 OBP .312 .449 SLG .366 20 XBH 15 6 HR 3 31 RBI 29 41/13 K/BB 47/15 0 SB 0

