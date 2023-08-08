Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .246 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- In 57.1% of his 42 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 42 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 10 games this season (23.8%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|28
|.256
|AVG
|.241
|.275
|OBP
|.290
|.436
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|11
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (8-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.64), 14th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.