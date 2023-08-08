Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .246 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • In 57.1% of his 42 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 42 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
  • In 10 games this season (23.8%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 28
.256 AVG .241
.275 OBP .290
.436 SLG .333
3 XBH 7
2 HR 0
5 RBI 11
4/1 K/BB 5/6
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wheeler (8-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.64), 14th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.