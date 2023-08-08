Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .337 this season while batting .264 with 33 walks and 39 runs scored.
- In 64.8% of his 105 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 105), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this year (21.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.6%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (34.3%), including three multi-run games (2.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.253
|AVG
|.274
|.320
|OBP
|.353
|.296
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|33/13
|K/BB
|33/20
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 26th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.