C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .260.
- In 63.7% of his 102 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has driven home a run in 29 games this year (28.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 44 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.272
|AVG
|.249
|.322
|OBP
|.297
|.435
|SLG
|.413
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|24
|38/11
|K/BB
|44/7
|13
|SB
|14
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (8-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.64), 14th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
