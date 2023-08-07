Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while batting .257.
- Garrett has had a hit in 33 of 72 games this year (45.8%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.1%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 23.6% of his games this year, Garrett has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 25 of 72 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.188
|AVG
|.326
|.282
|OBP
|.389
|.313
|SLG
|.547
|6
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|19
|34/10
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez (2-5 with a 4.01 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
