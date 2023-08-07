The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while batting .257.

Garrett has had a hit in 33 of 72 games this year (45.8%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.1%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 23.6% of his games this year, Garrett has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 25 of 72 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .188 AVG .326 .282 OBP .389 .313 SLG .547 6 XBH 13 3 HR 4 11 RBI 19 34/10 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings