Riley Adams -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .306 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.

Adams has had a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (37.0%).

He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Adams has had an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 10 .367 AVG .211 .424 OBP .268 .683 SLG .368 11 XBH 4 3 HR 1 8 RBI 7 19/5 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

