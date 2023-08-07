Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Riley Adams -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .306 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
- Adams has had a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (37.0%).
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Adams has had an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|10
|.367
|AVG
|.211
|.424
|OBP
|.268
|.683
|SLG
|.368
|11
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|19/5
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.01 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up 10 hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
