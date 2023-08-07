The Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) host the Washington Nationals (49-63) in NL East action, at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-5) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-6) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-5, 4.01 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-6, 4.72 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.72 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 108 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday, July 30 against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.

Williams has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Williams enters the game with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Trevor Williams vs. Phillies

He will take the hill against a Phillies offense that ranks eighth in the league with 984 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .416 (12th in the league) with 123 total home runs (21st in MLB play).

In 10 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Phillies this season, Williams has a 5.91 ERA and a 1.688 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .273.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies will hand the ball to Suarez (2-5) for his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.01, a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.430.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Suarez has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Ranger Suárez vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 487 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 99 home runs, 29th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 15-for-48 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI in 12 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

