You can wager on player prop bet odds for Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and other players on the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 28 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 25 walks and 65 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.333/.491 on the season.

Thomas has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0 at Reds Aug. 5 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Reds Aug. 4 3-for-5 3 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

C.J. Abrams Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 44 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.309/.424 on the year.

Abrams enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 8 2 at Reds Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, C.J. Abrams or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Suarez Stats

The Phillies' Ranger Suarez (2-5) will make his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Suarez has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 1 6.1 10 1 1 3 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 6.0 7 4 4 6 1 at Guardians Jul. 21 5.0 8 4 4 5 2 vs. Padres Jul. 15 6.0 6 3 3 3 3 at Marlins Jul. 8 5.2 8 4 3 4 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Trevor Williams' player props with BetMGM.

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Stott Stats

Stott has 125 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He's slashed .302/.343/.440 so far this season.

Stott will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 1

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has put up 110 hits with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .294/.347/.436 so far this season.

Bohm enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 5 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 4-for-6 1 0 3 5 0

Bet on player props for Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.