On Monday, Lane Thomas (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Reds.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.491) and total hits (128) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 75.7% of his 111 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 18 games this year (16.2%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven home a run in 44 games this year (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 60 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .310 AVG .270 .345 OBP .321 .523 SLG .460 27 XBH 22 9 HR 10 35 RBI 30 49/10 K/BB 76/15 11 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings