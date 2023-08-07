Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .246.
- In 59.8% of his 92 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (10.9%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 33.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.241
|AVG
|.250
|.279
|OBP
|.317
|.333
|SLG
|.431
|11
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|26
|21/6
|K/BB
|15/17
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (2-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.01 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.01 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.