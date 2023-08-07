The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .463 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .279.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 97th in slugging.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

In 7.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.5% of his games this season, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 49 .294 AVG .263 .333 OBP .312 .449 SLG .366 20 XBH 15 6 HR 3 31 RBI 29 41/13 K/BB 47/15 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings