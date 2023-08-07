Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .246.

Vargas has gotten a hit in 24 of 42 games this year (57.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (14.3%).

In 42 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Vargas has driven in a run in 10 games this season (23.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 28 .256 AVG .241 .275 OBP .290 .436 SLG .333 3 XBH 7 2 HR 0 5 RBI 11 4/1 K/BB 5/6 0 SB 0

