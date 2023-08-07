Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .246.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in 24 of 42 games this year (57.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (14.3%).
- In 42 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Vargas has driven in a run in 10 games this season (23.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|28
|.256
|AVG
|.241
|.275
|OBP
|.290
|.436
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|11
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-5 with a 4.01 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.01 ERA and 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
