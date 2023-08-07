Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .337 this season while batting .264 with 33 walks and 39 runs scored.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 68 of 105 games this season (64.8%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 105), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (21.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.6%).
- In 34.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.9%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.253
|AVG
|.274
|.320
|OBP
|.353
|.296
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|33/13
|K/BB
|33/20
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .280 batting average against him.
