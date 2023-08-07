C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .293 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .260 with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 65 of 102 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a home run in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.4% of his games this season, Abrams has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.272
|AVG
|.249
|.322
|OBP
|.297
|.435
|SLG
|.413
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|24
|38/11
|K/BB
|44/7
|13
|SB
|14
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.01 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
