The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 41 walks while hitting .202.

In 47 of 89 games this season (52.8%) Call has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (13.5%).

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 89), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this season (24.7%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season (29 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .219 AVG .185 .292 OBP .322 .338 SLG .272 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 22 RBI 10 33/16 K/BB 31/25 4 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings