Brittney Sykes' Washington Mystics (13-13) host Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (9-18) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, August 6. Game time is 3:00 PM ET.

Washington beat Los Angeles 79-77 at home in its last outing. Tianna Hawkins (17 PTS, 50 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Queen Egbo (15 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 77.8 FG%) paced the Mystics, and Azura Stevens (19 PTS, 7 REB, 54.5 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) and Ogwumike (18 PTS, 8 REB, 56.3 FG%) led the Sparks.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-165 to win)

Mystics (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+140 to win)

Sparks (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-3.5)

Mystics (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 156.5

156.5 When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics are posting 80.7 points per game this season (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived on defense, giving up only 80.2 points per contest (third-best).

Washington has been struggling when it comes to rebounding this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in boards per game (32.5) and second-worst in rebounds allowed per game (36.4).

The Mystics haven't put up many assists this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 18.6 assists per game.

Washington has been thriving in terms of turnovers this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.4) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.2).

The Mystics are making 7.2 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in league). They sport a 32% shooting percentage (eighth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

With 7.4 threes conceded per game, Washington is sixth in the WNBA. It is ceding a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks sixth in the league.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics have been significantly better offensively at home, where they score 84.8 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 76.5 per game. Defensively, they are better at home, where they surrender 79.1 points per game, versus road games, where they let their opponents to score 81.3 per game.

Washington rebounds better at home than on the road (32.7 RPG at home, 32.4 on the road), and it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (35.8 at home, 37.1 on the road).

The Mystics average 1.5 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (19.3 at home, 17.8 on the road). During the 2023 WNBA season, Washington is committing fewer turnovers in home games (11.6 per game) than away (13.2), but is forcing more turnovers at home (15.5 per game) compared to on the road (15).

This year, the Mystics average eight made three-pointers per game at home and 6.3 on the road (shooting 34.2% from distance in home games compared to 29.5% on the road).

In 2023 Washington averages 8.2 three-pointers allowed at home and 6.7 away, while conceding 34.5% shooting from deep at home compared to 33.1% away.

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have been the moneyline favorite 17 total times this season. They've finished 12-5 in those games.

The Mystics are 8-3 (winning 72.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Washington has 12 wins in 25 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, Washington is 7-7.

The Mystics have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

