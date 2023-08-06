Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 97 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 315 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 21st in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington has scored 481 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.88 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.469 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Irvin (3-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has four quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds W 7-3 Away Joan Adon Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds - Away Jake Irvin Lyon Richardson 8/7/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 8/9/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Paul Blackburn

