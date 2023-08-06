Sunday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (59-54) against the Washington Nationals (48-63) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:40 PM on August 6.

The probable starters are Lyon Richardson for the Reds and Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Nationals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Nationals have come away with 42 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 28-34 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (481 total), Washington is the 19th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule