The Los Angeles Sparks (9-18) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (13-13) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The contest airs on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 88 Sparks 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-13.9)

Washington (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.5

Mystics vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Washington has beaten the spread 12 times in 25 games.

Out of 25 Washington's games so far this season, nine have hit the over.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics own a top-five defense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 80.2 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank sixth with 80.7 points scored per contest.

In terms of rebounding, Washington is getting outplayed at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-worst in the league in rebounds (32.5 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.4 per contest).

In terms of turnovers, things are clicking for the Mystics, who are averaging 12.4 turnovers per game (third-best in WNBA) and forcing 15.2 turnovers per contest (best).

The Mystics rank fifth in the WNBA with 7.2 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 7.4 threes conceded per game, the Mystics rank sixth in the WNBA. They are ceding a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks seventh in the league.

So far this season, Washington has taken 66.9% two-pointers, accounting for 75.2% of the team's baskets. It has shot 33.1% three-pointers (24.8% of the team's baskets).

