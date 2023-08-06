On Sunday, Lane Thomas (batting .237 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Lyon Richardson. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Reds.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.482) and total hits (126) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 75.5% of his games this season (83 of 110), with more than one hit 35 times (31.8%).

Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (15.5%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 53.6% of his games this year (59 of 110), with two or more runs 13 times (11.8%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .310 AVG .266 .345 OBP .320 .523 SLG .441 27 XBH 20 9 HR 9 35 RBI 27 49/10 K/BB 74/15 11 SB 3

