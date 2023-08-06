Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Lyon Richardson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .256.
- Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (24 of 41), with multiple hits six times (14.6%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 41 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has had an RBI in 10 games this year (24.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (36.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|27
|.256
|AVG
|.256
|.275
|OBP
|.307
|.436
|SLG
|.354
|3
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|11
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/6
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Richardson gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.
