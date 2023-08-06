The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Lyon Richardson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

Lyon Richardson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .339 this season while batting .265 with 33 walks and 39 runs scored.

Smith has recorded a hit in 67 of 104 games this season (64.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (27.9%).

He has hit a home run in five games this year (4.8%), homering in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has an RBI in 22 of 104 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .253 AVG .276 .320 OBP .356 .296 SLG .391 4 XBH 15 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 33/13 K/BB 32/20 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings