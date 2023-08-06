Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Lyon Richardson on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .203 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 39 walks.
- In 53.4% of his 88 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in six games this year (6.8%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Call has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (10.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 88 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.219
|AVG
|.188
|.292
|OBP
|.318
|.338
|SLG
|.275
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|10
|33/16
|K/BB
|29/23
|4
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 156 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Richardson will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 23-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.
