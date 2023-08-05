C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, C.J. Abrams (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .253.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 63 of 100 games this season (63.0%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 100), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 28.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (43.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.272
|AVG
|.235
|.322
|OBP
|.286
|.435
|SLG
|.385
|18
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|23
|38/11
|K/BB
|44/7
|13
|SB
|12
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (6-2 with a 2.35 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.35, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .196 against him.
