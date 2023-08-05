On Saturday, C.J. Abrams (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .253.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 63 of 100 games this season (63.0%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 100), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 28.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (43.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 48 .272 AVG .235 .322 OBP .286 .435 SLG .385 18 XBH 15 6 HR 4 20 RBI 23 38/11 K/BB 44/7 13 SB 12

Reds Pitching Rankings