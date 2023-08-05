Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .192 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .202 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.
- Call has had a hit in 46 of 87 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits 12 times (13.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Call has driven in a run in 22 games this season (25.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32.2% of his games this year (28 of 87), with two or more runs six times (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.219
|AVG
|.185
|.292
|OBP
|.310
|.338
|SLG
|.274
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|10
|33/16
|K/BB
|29/21
|4
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.35 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.35, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .196 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.