Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .192 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Call is batting .202 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.

Call has had a hit in 46 of 87 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits 12 times (13.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Call has driven in a run in 22 games this season (25.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32.2% of his games this year (28 of 87), with two or more runs six times (6.9%).

Home Away 43 GP 44 .219 AVG .185 .292 OBP .310 .338 SLG .274 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 22 RBI 10 33/16 K/BB 29/21 4 SB 4

