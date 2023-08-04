Patrick Corbin takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Friday at Great American Ball Park against Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 94 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 468 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.482 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Corbin (7-11) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 21 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Mets W 11-6 Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds - Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds - Away Trevor Williams Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds - Away Jake Irvin Ben Lively 8/7/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 8/9/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Michael Lorenzen

