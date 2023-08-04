The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Great American Ball Park.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -175 +145 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The last 10 Nationals contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 40, or 41.2%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 23-26 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 107 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-34 24-29 23-25 23-37 30-38 16-24

