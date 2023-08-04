Friday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (59-52) and the Washington Nationals (46-63) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 4.

The Reds will call on Graham Ashcraft (6-7) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (7-11).

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have come away with 40 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 20-22 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (468 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule