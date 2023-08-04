The Los Angeles Sparks (9-17) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing skid at the Washington Mystics (12-13) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Sparks

Washington records 80.8 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 81.7 Los Angeles allows.

This season, Washington has a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.1% of shots Los Angeles' opponents have made.

The Mystics are 5-4 when they shoot higher than 46.1% from the field.

Washington's 32.3% three-point shooting percentage this season is the same that opponents of Los Angeles have shot from deep.

The Mystics have assembled an 8-4 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 32.3% of their three-point attempts.

Washington averages 32.6 rebounds a contest, 0.9 more rebounds per game than Los Angeles' average.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics have been racking up 81.9 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 80.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

Washington has been less stingy on the defensive side of the ball as of late, giving up 86.9 points per game during its past 10 outings compared to the 80.3 points per game its opponents are averaging on the 2023 season.

The Mystics' last 10 outings have seen them make 7.1 three-pointers per game while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are down from their 2023 averages of 7.2 makes and 32.3%.

Mystics Injuries