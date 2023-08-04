Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Lane Thomas (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 121 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .464.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (14.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.0% of his games this season, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 57 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|52
|.310
|AVG
|.254
|.345
|OBP
|.312
|.523
|SLG
|.404
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|22
|49/10
|K/BB
|73/15
|11
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.85).
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.31 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.