Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .204 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in 46 of 86 games this year (53.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (14.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 86), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.6% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (32.6%), including six games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.219
|AVG
|.189
|.292
|OBP
|.316
|.338
|SLG
|.280
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|10
|33/16
|K/BB
|28/21
|4
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.85 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft (6-7) takes the mound for the Reds in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 5.31 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.31, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
