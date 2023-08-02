The Milwaukee Brewers (58-50) and Washington Nationals (45-63) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Brewers will give the ball to Wade Miley (6-2, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.42 ERA).

Nationals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (6-2, 3.06 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-8, 4.42 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

During 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.

Gore is trying to record his seventh quality start of the year.

Gore will look to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers' Miley (6-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9, when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds without allowing a run.

The 36-year-old has pitched to a 3.06 ERA this season with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has earned a quality start six times in 13 starts this season.

Miley has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

