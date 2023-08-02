You can wager on player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Lane Thomas and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals prior to their matchup at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 121 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .285/.331/.468 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

C.J. Abrams Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has collected 92 hits with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.312/.421 so far this season.

Abrams brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 3 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 25 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .286/.370/.480 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 83 hits with 25 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .231/.317/.408 slash line so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

