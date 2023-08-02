Wade Miley will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 94 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 303 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 465 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.489 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (6-8) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start six times in 21 starts this season.

Gore has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets W 11-6 Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers - Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds - Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds - Away Trevor Williams Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds - Away Jake Irvin Ben Lively 8/7/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Aaron Nola

