Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Michael Chavis is available when the Washington Nationals take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 25, when he went 0-for-3 against the Rockies.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Chavis has picked up a hit in 13 games this year (61.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Chavis has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in five games this year (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|.200
|AVG
|.290
|.231
|OBP
|.353
|.240
|SLG
|.419
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|9/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Miley (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, July 9, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.06, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.