C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Brewers.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Abrams enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- In 64.3% of his games this year (63 of 98), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this year (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has driven home a run in 28 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 43 of 98 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.278
|AVG
|.241
|.328
|OBP
|.294
|.444
|SLG
|.397
|18
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|23
|36/11
|K/BB
|43/7
|13
|SB
|12
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 3.06 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
