The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Brewers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Abrams enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316.

In 64.3% of his games this year (63 of 98), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 10 games this year (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has driven home a run in 28 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 43 of 98 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .278 AVG .241 .328 OBP .294 .444 SLG .397 18 XBH 15 6 HR 4 20 RBI 23 36/11 K/BB 43/7 13 SB 12

Brewers Pitching Rankings