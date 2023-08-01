On Tuesday, August 1 at 7:05 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) visit the Washington Nationals (45-62) at Nationals Park. Freddy Peralta will get the call for the Brewers, while Josiah Gray will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Nationals are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Brewers (-160). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.38 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-8, 3.27 ERA)

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 29, or 58%, of those games.

The Brewers have a record of 6-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 95 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (41.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 26 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 25th 5th

