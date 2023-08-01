Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +125 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -155 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The previous 10 Nationals contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 39, or 41.1%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 31-40 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 50 of its 105 games with a total.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-33 24-29 22-25 23-36 30-37 15-24

