Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .246 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.9% of his games this season (26 of 87), with two or more runs three times (3.4%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.241
|AVG
|.250
|.275
|OBP
|.314
|.335
|SLG
|.432
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|25
|21/5
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 40th, 1.239 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
