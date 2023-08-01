On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Brewers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .283 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

In 71.7% of his 99 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 99), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has had an RBI in 37 games this year (37.4%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (36 of 99), with two or more runs six times (6.1%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .301 AVG .264 .341 OBP .306 .461 SLG .352 20 XBH 13 6 HR 2 31 RBI 27 41/13 K/BB 44/12 0 SB 0

