C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- In 62 of 97 games this season (63.9%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (10.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has driven home a run in 27 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 44.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.3%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.273
|AVG
|.241
|.325
|OBP
|.294
|.438
|SLG
|.397
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|23
|35/11
|K/BB
|43/7
|13
|SB
|12
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (6-8) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 40th, 1.239 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
