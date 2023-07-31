Monday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (57-49) against the Washington Nationals (44-62) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 31.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (9-6) for the Brewers and Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 Nationals matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (40.4%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has been victorious 12 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (456 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule