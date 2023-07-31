The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .211.

In 60.5% of his 86 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10 games this season (11.6%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Ruiz has driven home a run in 30 games this season (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 30.2% of his games this year (26 of 86), with two or more runs three times (3.5%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .247 AVG .250 .282 OBP .314 .344 SLG .432 11 XBH 14 2 HR 9 15 RBI 25 20/5 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

