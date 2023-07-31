Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .278.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has recorded a hit in 70 of 98 games this year (71.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- In 6.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35.7% of his games this year (35 of 98), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.292
|AVG
|.264
|.333
|OBP
|.306
|.436
|SLG
|.352
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|27
|40/13
|K/BB
|44/12
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Burnes (9-6) out to make his 22nd start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 19th, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
