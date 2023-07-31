On Monday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .278.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.

Meneses has recorded a hit in 70 of 98 games this year (71.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (28.6%).

In 6.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.7% of his games this season, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35.7% of his games this year (35 of 98), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 46 .292 AVG .264 .333 OBP .306 .436 SLG .352 18 XBH 13 5 HR 2 28 RBI 27 40/13 K/BB 44/12 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings